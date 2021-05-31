Non-profit organization helps flood victims muck homes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With some folks in the Capital area still trying to get rid of debris from the recent floods, one group is stepping in to offer help to those in need.

Team Rubicon is a non-profit group made up of veterans mucking out homes for people who otherwise wouldn’t be able to do it alone.

“We leverage the skills and experience of veterans so they can continue serving communities through disaster and humanitarian crisis,” said Team Rubicon Commander Adam Garner.

As trash continues to pile up street after street, Garner and his crew are rolling up their sleeves. Their goal is to give help to those who need it most.

“We’re focusing on single-family houses. We work with homeowners primarily and we try to prioritize uninsured or underinsured but we’re willing to work with anybody who needs our assistance,” Garner added.

Lakisha Connor is a single mom with two daughters. One night they awoke to water entering their home.

“And I got up and went to the front door and they had a little water seeping through and everybody walked through the house and there was more and more water coming through all the doors,” said Connor. “Next thing we know, we’re splashing in water.”

With water pouring in, they had to escape through the front window. Parts of her furniture were still soaked with water on Monday, May 31. The cleanup job would be nearly impossible for Lakisha to do alone. Luckily, her godmother told her about Rubicon, which came through with boots on the ground.

“I mean they were real, real nice and friendly when they came outside and I just really appreciate them being patient with her and coming over here and doing what they did,” Connor added.

“We are donor-supported. All of our services are at no cost to the homeowner. Everything is donor-supported and funded,” Garner explained.

After the homes are mucked out, the leftover debris is then dragged out to the street where it sits until the parish pickup crews can come and gather it up.

For anyone interested in reaching out to Team Rubicon, you can contact the group at (844)-965-1386 for its assistance.

