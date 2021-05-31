Ask the Expert
Mostly sunny skies, highs in the upper 80s for Memorial Day

By Jared Silverman
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Looking good for Memorial Day Monday, as we start out with cool temperatures in the low 60s, not quite as cool as yesterday morning, which dropped down into the upper 50s.

There is still a big ridge of high pressure on top of us, paired with lower relative humidity, which will give us a few more nice and dry days.

There’s nothing doing on radar, and nothing expected. The forecast for today calls for mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s.

Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with lows in the mid 60s. Tuesday also will be dry and warm, partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

10 day forecast as of Monday, May 31.
10 day forecast as of Monday, May 31.(WAFB)

The next decent rain chance will be on Wednesday afternoon, followed by chances of mainly afternoon scattered storms the rest of the work week.

