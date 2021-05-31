Memorial Day concert being held at Goodwood Library

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A special concert is being held at the Goodwood branch library in Baton Rouge to honor local heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice.

It is a beautiful day for folks to go out and listen to the Baton Rouge Concert Band for a free Memorial Day concert to honor our brave men and women.

The library is located at 7711 Goodwood Boulevard. The concert will start at 7 p.m.

WAFB Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes will be emceeing the event.

Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to get a spot to watch the show.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.