Memorial Day concert being held at Goodwood Library
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A special concert is being held at the Goodwood branch library in Baton Rouge to honor local heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice.
It is a beautiful day for folks to go out and listen to the Baton Rouge Concert Band for a free Memorial Day concert to honor our brave men and women.
The library is located at 7711 Goodwood Boulevard. The concert will start at 7 p.m.
WAFB Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes will be emceeing the event.
Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to get a spot to watch the show.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.