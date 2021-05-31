Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Memorial Day concert being held at Goodwood Library

American Flag
American Flag(Madison Martin)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A special concert is being held at the Goodwood branch library in Baton Rouge to honor local heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice.

It is a beautiful day for folks to go out and listen to the Baton Rouge Concert Band for a free Memorial Day concert to honor our brave men and women.

The library is located at 7711 Goodwood Boulevard. The concert will start at 7 p.m.

WAFB Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes will be emceeing the event.

Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to get a spot to watch the show.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

NCAA Baseball
LSU clinches spot in NCAA Tournament; Jags headed to Austin Regional
Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating a fatal shooting in...
1 dead following shooting on Addison Street
The Capitol Region sees impact on car shortages due to the pandemic and flooding
The Capital Region sees impact on car shortages due to the pandemic and flooding
Andreniki Franklin, 29, of Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge woman arrested in connection to St. Mary Parish murder case
St. Francisville man killed in accident in Sulphur

Latest News

An overturned 18-wheeler has shutdown the eastbound lanes of I-12 Monday evening.
Overturned 18-wheeler closes eastbound lanes of I-12
Members of Team Rubicon, a non-profit group made up of veterans, are in Louisiana to help flood...
Non-profit organization helps flood victims muck homes
Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are investigating a fatal shooting in...
1 dead following shooting on Addison Street
Baton Rouge Police Department
Police responding to shooting on North Street