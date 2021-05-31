Ask the Expert
LSU clinches spot in NCAA Tournament; Jags headed to Austin Regional

NCAA Baseball
NCAA Baseball(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Monday, May 31 the NCAA revealed their field of 64 and the Tigers have clinched their spot in the tournament and will be heading to the Eugene Regional. The Jaguars who already received an automatic bid by winning the SWAC Tournament will be headed to the Austin Regional.

The Tigers getting a bid to a Regional comes days after LSU head baseball coach Paul Mainieri announced that he would be retiring at the end of the season and the Tigers will be prolonging Mainieri’s retirement for at least one more week. LSU will take on Gonzaga on Friday, June 4 at 9 p.m.

Despite having a 13-17 record in Southeastern Conference play the Tigers top five strength of schedule and top 30 RPI was enough to get LSU in.

The Jaguars made some noise in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament and upset Jackson State, 7-6 in the championship game. Jackson State had previously won 27 straight conference games.

Southern will take on the Texas Longhorns in the Austin Regional on Friday, June 4 at 1 p.m.

