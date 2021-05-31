Kelli’s Kloset offers free clothes for flood victims

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - “I’m sure that if she was here today this would be much bigger because this is what she was gonna do with the rest of her life”, said Kelli’s Kloset owner Ron Richmond.

In 2012, Ron Richmond tragically lost his daughter Kelli to ovarian cancer. While undergoing treatment she noticed that she wasn’t alone while she was gaining and losing weight. But she also noticed some of those people couldn’t afford to keep buying new clothes.

“And my baby said, she turned to her mother, and she said momma I’m gonna fix that. When I get better, I’m gonna start a place and I’m gonna call it Kelli’s closet”, Richmond said.

After Kelli passed away, Ron made sure that he would see his little girls wish come true. And now 7 years later they’ve expanded more than once and can provide free clothing to not only women with cancer but also children.

“And we’re not finished, okay, I should say she’s not finished, because my Kelli sits right here and guides me and this is all because of her”, said Richmond.

It’s that guidance from Kelli that prompted Ron to open his doors to another group in need.

“For the month of June, we want to open up Kelli’s closet to the recent flood victims and as you can see, we have more than enough clothes”, said Richmond.

Starting tomorrow, those recovering from the floods can get the clothes they need and help carry on Kelli’s legacy.

“And the only way we got here is because of our god in heaven, and Kelli and all the help that we’ve had”, Richmond said.

You can visit Kelli’s Kloset on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays , from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 11240 Florida Blvd. in Baton Rouge.

