Driver dies after truck hits tree, house

ST. AMANT, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police said a man was killed in a single-vehicle crash near St. Amant on Sunday, May 30.

According to LSP, Terry Henry, 69, of St. Amant, died in a crash on LA 431 south of LA 931 in Ascension Parish around 8 p.m.

Tpr. Taylor Scrantz said the investigation so far shows Henry was headed south on LA 431 in a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado when the truck went off the road, hit a tree, and then hit a house. He added it is still being investigated what caused the truck to veer off the highway.

Despite being properly buckled, Henry suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Scrantz. As with all deadly crashes on Louisiana highways, a sample of blood was taken for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

