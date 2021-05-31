Ask the Expert
Dodging raindrops to the end of the week

By Jeff Morrow
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Find the umbrella and get ready for some rain.

After a quiet and dry Memorial Day, rain is returning to the forecast beginning Tuesday, June 1. Sct’d to numerous showers and t-storms will be possible by mid to late afternoon Tuesday.

What you need to know before you head outdoors on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
What you need to know before you head outdoors on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.(WAFB)

A few heavy downpours will be possible creating localized bullseyes of 1″ to 2″ of rain. Most will receive between 0.25″ to 0.50″.

We keep a 50% to 60% rain coverage in the forecast all the way through the weekend. Rain amounts over the next seven days look to average between 2″ to 3″.

Car Wash Forecast for Next Several Days
Car Wash Forecast for Next Several Days(WAFB)

Thankfully, most of the local area has had a chance to recover from the flash flooding caused by the rain a few weeks ago. If we can keep rain amounts in the 2″ to 3″ window, that would be manageable for most locations.

Some localized nuisance-type flooding can’t be ruled out under the heaviest of downpours.

10-Day Forecast
10-Day Forecast(WAFB)

We don’t have an organized risk for severe from SPC on any one particular day but the atmosphere will be capable of producing a storm with some strong gusty winds each day.

The weather pattern looks to stay soggy right into next week.

