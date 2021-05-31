Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

2 dead, 2 injured after man opens fire in Houston nightclub

Two people were left dead and two were injured in a Houston nightclub shooting early Monday.
Two people were left dead and two were injured in a Houston nightclub shooting early Monday.(Source: KPRC via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say two men were killed and two more were injured when a man opened fire in a crowded Houston nightclub.

Houston police chief Troy Finner says investigators are trying to confirm that the gunman is among those who died in the shooting early Monday, and that he was fatally shot by an off-duty sheriff’s deputy working security at the club.

He says police will review video from inside the club, which was very crowded and dark.

Finner says one man is hospitalized in critical condition and the other is in stable condition.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Capitol Region sees impact on car shortages due to the pandemic and flooding
The Capital Region sees impact on car shortages due to the pandemic and flooding
Andreniki Franklin, 29, of Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge woman arrested in connection to St. Mary Parish murder case
Blue Bayou Water Park will open on May 22, according to a Facebook post.
Blue Bayou Water Park opens for 2021 season, Dixie Landin’ Theme Park will remain closed
36-year-old dies after crash on Oak Villa Boulevard
A rescue basket marked Seacor Power has been found on the beach in Cameron Parish. The basket...
Seacor Power rescue basket found in Cameron Parish

Latest News

Yehiyeh Sinwar, second left, the top Hamas leader in Gaza, and the head of the Egyptian General...
After Gaza war, Hamas chief calls for Israel prisoner swap
This photo provided by the Department of Special Collections, McFarlin Library, The University...
‘The foundation of the wealth:’ Why Black Wall Street boomed
LSU hosts an observance event for Memorial Day.
LSU hosts Memorial Day ceremony
NCAA Baseball
LSU clinches spot in NCAA Tournament; Jags headed to Austin Regional