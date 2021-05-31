Ask the Expert
12-year-old girl killed in Lower Ninth Ward triple shooting, NOPD says

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 12:05 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A juvenile girl is dead following a shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward, police say.

NOPD began investigating a shooting around 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Delery on May 30.

A 12-year-old girl was found suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Two other victims were transported to hospitals in private vehicles.

A 19-year-old male is currently in critical condition, according to NOPD.

Police say the third victim, age and gender still unknown, was also taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries was not readily available.

