12-year-old girl killed in Lower Ninth Ward triple shooting, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A juvenile girl is dead following a shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward, police say.

NOPD began investigating a shooting around 10:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Delery on May 30.

A 12-year-old girl was found suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Two other victims were transported to hospitals in private vehicles.

A 19-year-old male is currently in critical condition, according to NOPD.

Police say the third victim, age and gender still unknown, was also taken to a hospital. The extent of their injuries was not readily available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.