1 dead following shooting on Addison Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person dead is following a shooting late Monday evening on Addison Street, police say.

Investigators say they believe one person was shot in a vehicle in the 3100 block of Addison Street. The vehicle then crashed after the individual was shot, emergency responders say.

Authorities were also investigating another shooting in the 4500 block of North Street Monday evening. It is unclear if the two shootings are connected at this time.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

