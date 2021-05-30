Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Small plane crashes into Tennessee lake; 7 believed dead

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna C501 jet crashed into Percy Priest Lake...
The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna C501 jet crashed into Percy Priest Lake near Smyrna after taking off from a nearby airport Saturday morning.(Source: WSMV via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMYRNA, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say they have stopped looking for survivors hours after a small plane carrying seven people crashed into a Tennessee lake.

Rutherford County Fire Rescue Capt. Joshua Sanders said late Saturday that crews had “transitioned from a rescue effort to that of a recovery effort.”

Officials released the names of those killed in a news release late Saturday: Brandon Hannah, Gwen S. Lara, William J. Lara, David L. Martin, Jennifer J. Martin, Jessica Walters and Jonathan Walters. All were from Brentwood, Tennessee.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna C501 jet crashed into Percy Priest Lake near Smyrna after taking off from a nearby airport Saturday morning.

The National Transportation Safety Board is also investigating.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andreniki Franklin, 29, of Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge woman arrested in connection to St. Mary Parish murder case
36-year-old dies after crash on Oak Villa Boulevard
A rescue basket marked Seacor Power has been found on the beach in Cameron Parish. The basket...
Seacor Power rescue basket found in Cameron Parish
Blue Bayou Water Park will open on May 22, according to a Facebook post.
Blue Bayou Water Park opens for 2021 season, Dixie Landin’ Theme Park will remain closed
A family in Oregon says their daughter is in ICU after trying a TikTok challenge.
GRAPHIC: Teen in ICU after trying TikTok fire challenge

Latest News

Protesters staged a demonstration outside a Nashville, Tennessee, store named Hatwrks after the...
Protest held over Tenn. store’s ‘not vaccinated’ yellow star badges
Protesters staged a demonstration outside a Nashville, Tennessee, hat store that advertised...
Protester: 'Don't belittle the memories of 6 million Jews'
A total of eight assailants walked into the classroom of the 14-year-old victim at Southern...
Students, parent attack 14-year-old in NC high school classroom
Deputies say a total of eight assailants, including an 18-year-old and a parent, walked into...
Officer: Parent involved in high school fight went too far