Mostly sunny skies, highs in the mid 80s

By Jared Silverman
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Now that we are in the wake of a weak cold front, nice, dry weather is in store the next few days.

First, we are in the top three for wettest springs on record in Baton Rouge, and with yesterday’s rain, we almost made it into the top two!

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, May 30
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, May 30(WAFB)

High pressure will yield dry days today through Tuesday with the next decent rain chance coming on Wednesday into Thursday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, May 30
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, May 30(WAFB)

At this time, the computer models are hinting that it won’t be a significant rain event, with most of the area getting only a quarter of an inch in that time frame.

The forecast for Sunday calls most mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, May 30
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, May 30(WAFB)

Memorial Day looks good too, partly cloudy and dry, highs in the upper 80s. In the ten day forecast, there are rain chances from Wednesday into the following weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, May 30
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, May 30(WAFB)

