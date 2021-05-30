11,000 flags planted at State Capitol

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People from across the state gathered in Baton Rouge to honor their fallen loved ones. In honor of the brave men and women who paid the ultimate price, 11,000 flags were planted in front of the State Capitol.

“It’s wonderful that we have so much participation and this is grown over the last eight years but I think people need to remember every one of these flags is someone’s loved one you know and it really is it means a lot for everyone to come out here and pay tribute to them,” said Janet Broussard, President of the Blue Star Mothers of Louisiana Chapter One.

One of the people who were honored was Private First-Class Ashton Dell Flair. Flair was 19-year-old when he died.

“When he decided he wanted to join the military, my biggest fear was having the two military guys walk up to our door. We just didn’t realize it would be that soon,” said Flair’s father, Tim Flair.

“You know it’s gut wrenching to talk to these people. They’re so, it’s so raw but they’re grateful and they’re strong and they’re here and they’re honoring their child and his service,” said Broussard.

Despite the shocking loss of their son, Flair’s mother Tobi Flair, is glad her son served in the military.

“You know I mean you’re proud of your kids from the moment they’re born. They didn’t even have to do anything they just came into the world really you know and as a parent you’re just proud. Not of what you’ve they accomplished but that God gave such a miracle to you and you were able to witness such a miracle,” said Flair.

All 11,000 flags will stand in front of the capital for the entire week.

