Veterans, families share meaning of Memorial Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This Memorial Day Weekend is the first holiday folks can enjoy with family and friends with basically no COVID restrictions.

For others, these next few days will mean a lot more.

On Friday, May 28, people honored the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice at Louisiana National Cemetery.

“It’s an obligation of the living to honor those killed in action,” said Jason Matthews, Administrative Officer at the Louisiana National Cemetery.

The cemetery held a wreath laying ceremony, followed by brief remarks, a moment of silence, and the playing of Taps. Due to the pandemic, this was not made open to the public.

“I just keep thinking back at the group of people who were willing to give their lives to total strangers,” said Matthews.

At the cemetery you can find people like Amanda St Pierre.

Her father, Joseph Junior, spent time in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. She said the price he paid to serve our country is why Memorial Day means more than just an extra day off from work.

“It means everything,” said St. Pierre. “He was the best man I knew.”

There were others who shared those same thoughts. Lorraine Langlois’ husband enlisted as a teenager and served a few years before coming back home to Louisiana.

“They are true heroes who sacrificed their lives for our freedom,” said Lorraine Langlois.

Patriots that are loved and remembered by many for everything they did for this country.

”That’s why we have the country that we have because of people like them. Their selfless sacrifice and it’s very humbling,” said St. Pierre.

”May God bless you, our service members and their families, those veterans that served our country throughout our history, and may God bless the United State of America,” said Matthews.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.