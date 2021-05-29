SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: White Castle Bulldogs

WHITE CASTLE, La. (WAFB) - The second week of Sportsline Summer Camp wrapping up with the Bulldogs of White Castle, who are coming off a 5-4 season in 2020, bowing out in the quarterfinals of the 1-A playoffs.

It was Marc Brown’s first season at the school that saw the Dogs in the Dome the year before, losing to Oak Grove in the State Title game.

But he virtually had no off-season with COVID coming in.

In the spring game with Northeast and Thrive Academy it was clear on the first few snaps, there eight lineman in rotation, several at 270 to 290 pounds paving the way for running back Jacob Green to set the tone for an offense breaking in a new quarterback. Brown figures will be a run heavy offense, maybe 60/40 with his calls.

And Brown convinced those same big fellas who are the road graders for the run game will be the key to White Castle’s defense as they hope to make another run at playing in the Superdome.

