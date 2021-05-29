Ask the Expert
Southern Jaguars continue preparations for NCAA Tournament

Published: May. 29, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern interim head baseball coach Chris Crenshaw and the Jaguars continued preparations for the NCAA Tournament Saturday afternoon at Lee-Hines Field.

The Jaguars will learn their NCAA postseason destination and first opponent Monday, May 31 at 11 a.m., when the brackets are unveiled on ESPN2.

Southern recently won the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament with a shocking 7-6 win over Jackson State in Madison, Alabama.

The Tigers were previously 27-0 against SWAC competition, before the Jaguars pulled off the stunner.

Coach Crenshaw took time to visit with WAFB-TV’s Jacques Doucet about the state of his team and how things are progressing as the NCAA Tournament approaches.

