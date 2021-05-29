LSU softball loses heartbreaker in extras to FSU 4-3

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers season has come to an end after being eliminated in the NCAA Super Regionals by Florida State 4-3 in nine innings.

Georgia Clark gave the Tigers a 2-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning by smashing her 10th home run of the season a two-run shot to left field.

Florida State’s pitching staff had not given up a run in the past 25 innings until Clark’s home run.

With LSU still up 2-0 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning the Seminoles would finally get on the board with an RBI single from Elizabeth Mason to make it 2-1.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Florida State would tie the game at 2-2 as Devyn Flaherty would score on a passed ball. The Seminoles would try the winning run on a squeeze bunt, but Dani Morgan would be called out at home trying to score from third.

In the top of the eighth inning, Taylor Pleasants would give the Tigers a 3-2 advantage on a solo home run to left field heading into the bottom of the inning.

Florida State would tie the game at 3-3 with a solo home run of their own from Mason in the bottom of the eighth. The Seminoles would then walk it off in the bottom of the ninth inning on a Flaherty RBI single to left field.

