Baton Rouge woman arrested in connection to St. Mary Parish murder case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge woman has been arrested in connection to a St. Mary Parish murder case, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Andreniki Franklin, 29, of Baton Rouge was arrested May 28, 2021 for second-degree murder and obstruction of justice-tampering, according to Sheriff Blaise Smith.

Authorities say deputies responded to a call of a person injured/possible shooting at 12:31 a.m. Saturday morning, May 30, 2020.

Deputies discovered that a woman, identified as Karlnita Marks, age 25, of Baldwin, had been shot and taken to a hospital. Authorities say Marks later died as a result of the shooting.

During the investigation, Franklin was developed as the suspect. In April 2021, the case went to a grand jury and an indictment was handed down.

On May 28, 2021, the LSP Fugitive Apprehension Unit and EBRSO Warrants Division located Franklin at the Mallard Crossing Apartments in Baton Rouge.

According to deputies, Franklin was arrested on a warrant for charges of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice-tampering.

