A mostly dry Memorial Day Weekend; highs top out in the 80s
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Memorial Day weekend kicks off with mild and muggy conditions along with a mix of clouds and sun.
A weak cold front will slide through today to give us a slight chance of a shower, followed by less moist and humid conditions.
Saturday will be the only day of the three with a chance of showers, but it will only be a 20% chance of rain this afternoon.
Many in the area will stay completely dry, with highs in the low 80s.
Saturday night will be mostly clear and dry, less humid, and a bit cooler with lows in the lower 60s by daybreak Sunday.
Sunday will be mostly sunny and beautiful with highs in the mid 80s.
Finally, Memorial Day looks good, mostly sunny and dry, highs a bit warmer in the upper 80s.
The next real chance of rain won’t come until Wednesday. In the meantime, enjoy the great Memorial Day weekend!
