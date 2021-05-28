Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Tigers drop first game to FSU, 1-0, in pitchers’ duel

LSU Softball
LSU Softball
LSU Softball(Jacques Doucet/WAFB-TV)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers dropped the first game of the NCAA Super Regionals to the 10th seed Florida State Seminoles, 1-0, in a pitchers’ duel. The Tigers were held to just two hits and were 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

Kathryn Sandercock threw a complete game shutout for the Seminoles, allowing two hits and striking out two batters.

For the Tigers, Shelbi Sunseri got the start in the circle and went seven innings, allowing six hits, striking out three, and allowing one run on an RBI sac-fly in the top of the sixth inning.

The last two times these teams have met in the Super Regionals, the team that won the first game went on to lose the next two and failed to advance to the Women’s College World Series.

LSU had a chance in the bottom of the seventh inning to either tie the game or win it after Ciara Briggs led the inning off with a single but Taylor Pleasants grounded out, followed by a lineout by Amanda Doyle, and a ground out by Georgia Clark to end the game.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana State Police says a man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Jefferson Parish...
Toddler killed, 3 others hurt in hit-and-run crash
Couple robbed at Marriott
Couple visiting New Orleans robbed inside Marriott hotel room
A cyclist was killed after a fatal crash on Oak Villa Blvd., Thursday, May 27.
Cyclist killed in early morning crash with car
A still picture from body camera video from BRPD shows a strip search in broad daylight.
Body camera video shows BRPD officer strip search teen during traffic stop
16-year-old fatally shot on Sharp Lane

Latest News

LSU head coach Paul Mainieri
After 15 seasons at LSU head baseball coach Paul Mainieri announces retirement
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron
LSU football opens 2021 in primetime; times, networks announced for first 3 games
The LSU softball team celebrates defeating UL-Lafayette to advance to a 2021 NCAA Softball...
LSU hosts Florida St. in NCAA Super Regional
LSU pitcher Shelbi Sunseri (27)
Beth Torina doesn’t like naming starting pitcher in advance