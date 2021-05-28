The family of Ronald Greene leads rally at the capitol

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The family of Ronald Greene led a rally at the state capitol Thursday, May 27, calling for justice in his death.

Last week, Louisiana State Police released body camera footage from Greene’s deadly arrest, which happened back in 2019.

Protestors marched to the Governor’s mansion, and briefly blocked traffic along the I-10 off ramp, demanding for the immediate arrests of the officers involved.

Crazy scene right now.



Protestors are now blocking traffic right at the South 10 and N. 9th Street exit.



One person just told me they refuse to move and are prepared to stand in the road as long as need be. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/GGITq0zMGB — Perry Robinson, III (@ThePRobReport) May 27, 2021

“It hurt so bad to see what they did to him and how he suffered in the course of them killing him in a matter of minutes,” said Mona Hardin, Greene’s mother.

People from all over the country, including the ACLU, the NAACP, and the New Black Panther Party showed up to offer their support for the Greene family.

Hundreds broke out in chants saying “Justice for Ronald Greene” that could be head through the streets of downtown Baton Rouge.

“We have to be loud. It’s a shame we have to be this loud, and in the matter that we’re doing it just to get an answer. People of color shouldn’t have to be treated this way. That’s all there is,” said Hardin. Attorney Lee Merritt, who represents Greene’s family, not only wants to see the officers involved arrested, but he wants top-to-bottom reforms, including the elimination of qualified immunity something lawmakers are currently debating. ” Where I’m most disappointed is in the response from the people that have been given an authority to respond,” said Merritt. After seeing the support from the rally, Hardin believes justice will come for her son.” It’s hard. It’s hard as hell being around people like this. All I can say is, we have to keep pushing. There’s no other way of doing it,” said Hardin.

Governor John Bel Edwards released this statement after meeting with the Greene family:

“What happened was tragic, and I cannot imagine the immense pain of losing a child in such a terrible way,” said Gov. Edwards. “Nothing can make up for the disturbing treatment he received at the hands of some state troopers. I pledged to Ms. Mona Hardin that Louisiana State Police is cooperating fully with the Union Parish District Attorney and the United States Department of Justice in their investigations and that under the leadership of a new state police superintendent, change has already started at the agency.

I expect every trooper who wears a Louisiana State Police badge to act professionally under every circumstance, to seek to de-escalate violent or tense situations, and to treat all people they encounter respectfully and justly. Law enforcement officers must hold themselves to the highest standards at all times. I certainly do. The officers seen on the bodycam footage of Mr. Greene’s arrest do not represent what we aspire to in the state of Louisiana. Their actions were deeply unprofessional and incredibly disturbing. I am disappointed in them and in any officer who stood by and did not intervene during the arrest.

I am praying that ongoing investigations, which the state is cooperating with, will bring Mr. Greene’s family a measure of peace and justice.”

