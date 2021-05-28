Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Tangipahoa Parish issues ‘silver’ alert for missing elderly man

Chief Jimmy Travis reports that Mr. Earl Dunn, 81, is missing and suffers from dementia and...
Chief Jimmy Travis reports that Mr. Earl Dunn, 81, is missing and suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s. His medical condition may impair his judgment. He was last seen today at approximately 1:15 p.m. walking east on University Ave. just east of I-55.(TPSO)
By Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in searching for an elderly man who went missing earlier today.

Chief Jimmy Travis reports that Mr. Earl Dunn, 81, is missing and suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s.  His medical condition may impair his judgment.  He was last seen today at approximately 1:15 p.m. walking east on University Ave. just east of I-55.

If anyone locates Mr. Earl, please call the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, (985) 345-6150, right away.

Mr. Earl is a black male, approximately 5′ 4″, 180 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown shirt, and a pair of jeans.  Earl went missing from his residence on George Dr. in Hammond.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU head coach Paul Mainieri
After 15 seasons at LSU head baseball coach Paul Mainieri announces retirement
Jason Acree
Former BRPD officer Jason Acree arrested for fourth time
36-year-old dies after crash on Oak Villa Boulevard
BRPD chief calls news conference about strip search incidents
16-year-old fatally shot on Sharp Lane

Latest News

Florida State walks it off against LSU in the bottom of the ninth inning to advance to the WCWS.
LSU softball loses heartbreaker in extras to FSU 4-3
LSU head coach Paul Mainieri
After 15 seasons at LSU head baseball coach Paul Mainieri announces retirement
Keep these tips in mind when used car shopping
Keep these tips in mind when used car shopping
Around 37 million people will travel for memorial weekend
Around 37 million people will travel for memorial weekend
Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul
BRPD seeks to renew trust after strip search incident