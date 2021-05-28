Ask the Expert
Showers and storms likely this afternoon; highs in the mid 80s

By Steve Caparotta
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 4:39 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The forecast has seen some changes over the last 12-24 hours, with best rain chances now expected for most of us today and somewhat lower chances on Saturday. Even today, the timing of best rain chances is a bit tricky though.

As of early Friday morning, a cluster of storms dropping southward across north Louisiana is the focus of our attention. The big question is whether this cluster will hold together or whether we’ll see better chances for rain hold off until mid/late afternoon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, May 28
For now, I’ve got today’s rain chances posted at 60%, with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, May 28
The Storm Prediction Center has a level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather posted for much of our area, including metro Baton Rouge. Isolated strong storms capable of producing damaging winds can’t be ruled out, but the overall threat for severe weather is fairly low.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, May 28
Today’s storms may leave a boundary somewhat closer to the coast by tonight-early Saturday. If that indeed plays out, best chances for additional rains on Saturday would likely be confined closer to that remnant boundary.

We will have a cold front moving through the region on Saturday, so with that in mind, scattered showers and a few t-storms are possible, but I’ve lowered rain chances a bit.

In the wake of Saturday’s front, we’ll get to enjoy a couple of beautiful days to close out May. Morning lows will drop into the low 60s on both days thanks to drier air, with highs in the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Memorial Day should stay dry for any outdoor plans you may have.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, May 28
Humidity and temperatures will gradually rebound through the remainder of next week, with scattered, mainly afternoon showers and t-storms also returning to the forecast.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, May 28
