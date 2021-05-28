Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Thrive Academy Bulldogs

By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Stop number nine of Sportsline Summer Camp was a visit to Thrive Academy in Baton Rouge.

The Bulldogs did not start playing varsity ball until 2019. They picked up their first win on their first game due to a forfeit. Since then, the boys on Brightside Drive have lost their last 13 games.

The Bulldogs are entering just their third year under the direction of second-year head coach Keith Dickerson Sr.

Sophomore Cortez McIntyre is slated to line up behind center, as the Bulldogs’ first-year starter at quarterback. McIntyre will be handing the football to No. 5 Dwalon Johnson, a talented senior running back who has the entire offensive line returning to open holes for him up front.

Thrive Academy is working hard to establish itself as a new program and earn respect.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana State Police says a man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Jefferson Parish...
Toddler killed, 3 others hurt in hit-and-run crash
Couple robbed at Marriott
Couple visiting New Orleans robbed inside Marriott hotel room
A cyclist was killed after a fatal crash on Oak Villa Blvd., Thursday, May 27.
Cyclist killed in early morning crash with car
A still picture from body camera video from BRPD shows a strip search in broad daylight.
Body camera video shows BRPD officer strip search teen during traffic stop
16-year-old fatally shot on Sharp Lane

Latest News

Sportsline Summer Camp
SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Thrive Academy Bulldogs - Part 1
Sportsline Summer Camp
SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Thrive Academy Bulldogs - Part 2
Dunham head coach Neil Weiner
SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Dunham Tigers
Sportsline Summer Camp
SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Dunham Tigers - Part 1