SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Thrive Academy Bulldogs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Stop number nine of Sportsline Summer Camp was a visit to Thrive Academy in Baton Rouge.

The Bulldogs did not start playing varsity ball until 2019. They picked up their first win on their first game due to a forfeit. Since then, the boys on Brightside Drive have lost their last 13 games.

The Bulldogs are entering just their third year under the direction of second-year head coach Keith Dickerson Sr.

Sophomore Cortez McIntyre is slated to line up behind center, as the Bulldogs’ first-year starter at quarterback. McIntyre will be handing the football to No. 5 Dwalon Johnson, a talented senior running back who has the entire offensive line returning to open holes for him up front.

Thrive Academy is working hard to establish itself as a new program and earn respect.

