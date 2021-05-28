Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Seacor Power rescue basket found in Cameron Parish

A rescue basket marked Seacor Power has been found on the beach in Cameron Parish. The basket...
A rescue basket marked Seacor Power has been found on the beach in Cameron Parish. The basket is now in the possession of the Cameron Sheriff's Office and will be handed over to the Coast Guard.(KPLC Viewer)
By Jillian Corder and Johnathan Manning
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Another item that appears to be from the Seacor Power has been found in Cameron Parish.

A family was riding along the beach just east of the Cameron Rec Center when they spotted a rescue basket. It’s in the hands of the Cameron Sheriff’s Office now and will be turned over to the Coast Guard.

There were 19 people aboard the 175-foot-long Seacor Power when it capsized during a storm on April 13, 2021, near Port Fourchon, Louisiana. Six people were rescued by the Coast Guard and Good Samaritan vessels, six people died in the accident, and seven remain missing.

Items from the vessel have been found as far away as Port Aransas, Texas, which is 600 miles away from the crash site.

A rescue basket marked Seacor Power has been found on the beach in Cameron Parish. The basket...
A rescue basket marked Seacor Power has been found on the beach in Cameron Parish. The basket is now in the possession of the Cameron Sheriff's Office and will be handed over to the Coast Guard.(KPLC Viewer)
A rescue basket marked Seacor Power has been found on the beach in Cameron Parish. The basket...
A rescue basket marked Seacor Power has been found on the beach in Cameron Parish. The basket is now in the possession of the Cameron Sheriff's Office and will be handed over to the Coast Guard.(KPLC Viewer)
A rescue basket marked Seacor Power has been found on the beach in Cameron Parish. The basket...
A rescue basket marked Seacor Power has been found on the beach in Cameron Parish. The basket is now in the possession of the Cameron Sheriff's Office and will be handed over to the Coast Guard.(KPLC Viewer)
A rescue basket marked Seacor Power has been found on the beach in Cameron Parish. The basket...
A rescue basket marked Seacor Power has been found on the beach in Cameron Parish. The basket is now in the possession of the Cameron Sheriff's Office and will be handed over to the Coast Guard.(KPLC Viewer)
A rescue basket marked Seacor Power has been found on the beach in Cameron Parish. The basket...
A rescue basket marked Seacor Power has been found on the beach in Cameron Parish. The basket is now in the possession of the Cameron Sheriff's Office and will be handed over to the Coast Guard.(KPLC Viewer)

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSU head coach Paul Mainieri
After 15 seasons at LSU head baseball coach Paul Mainieri announces retirement
Jason Acree
Former BRPD officer Jason Acree arrested for fourth time
36-year-old dies after crash on Oak Villa Boulevard
BRPD chief calls news conference about strip search incidents
16-year-old fatally shot on Sharp Lane

Latest News

Florida State walks it off against LSU in the bottom of the ninth inning to advance to the WCWS.
LSU softball loses heartbreaker in extras to FSU 4-3
LSU head coach Paul Mainieri
After 15 seasons at LSU head baseball coach Paul Mainieri announces retirement
Keep these tips in mind when used car shopping
Keep these tips in mind when used car shopping
Around 37 million people will travel for memorial weekend
Around 37 million people will travel for memorial weekend
Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul
BRPD seeks to renew trust after strip search incident