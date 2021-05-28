Former BRPD officer Jason Acree arrested for fourth time

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former Baton Rouge Police Narcotics Officer Jason Acree was arrested a fourth time Thursday, May 27, according to jail records. The arrest was made by Louisiana State Police.

Acree was arrested Thursday for reckless operation, drag racing, possessing schedule II drugs and three firearms, according to the arrest report.

Acree was driving 92 mph in a 70 mph speed zone on I-10 westbound in Ascension Parish. When he was pulled over, he admitted to having three firearms in his vehicle.

Troopers said Acree appeared nervous and unable to focus. Troopers then searched the vehicle and found two prescription pill bottles of Oxycodone and Suboxone, according to the report.

He was booked into Ascension Parish jail. His bond has been set at $45,000.

