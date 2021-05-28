DOTD announces lane closures on I-10 to demolish old Pecue Lane overpass bridge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced there will be lane closures on I-10 between the Highland Road exit and Siegen Lane exit to demolish the old Pecue Lane overpass bridge.

The closures will start on Thursday, May 27, and are scheduled to last through Saturday, June 12. They are subject to change due to the weather.

Below is the schedule for lane closures:

Thursday, May 27, 2021 - I-10 West will have a single lane closure from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and a double lane closure from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Friday, May 28, 2021 - I-10 West will have a single lane closure from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and a double lane closure from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Tuesday, June 1, 2021 - I-10 East will have a single lane closure from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and a double lane closure from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. I-10 will rolling roadblocks between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m.

Wednesday, June 2, 2021 thru Saturday June 5, 2021 - I-10 West will have a single lane closure from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and a double lane closure from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Monday, June 7, 2021 thru Saturday June 12, 2021 - I-10 West will have a single lane closure from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and a double lane closure from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

