Around 37 million people will travel for memorial weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s one of the busiest weekends for travel, and already airports are seeing more and more passengers come out during the pandemic.

Travel experts say more than 37 million people will take a trip this weekend, it’s not as many from what experts saw in 2019, but it’s a lot better than 2020. “Last month was the best month we’ve had since the pandemic and this month should be even better based on, we don’t have the final numbers obviously, but based on the count through the TSA check-in it’s looking even better than April,” says Jim Caldwell who is the Air Service Development Manager for Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport.

Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport is expecting around 15,000 to 20,000 passengers to come through this weekend. BTR managers say most of their fliers are business travelers, but lately they are seeing more people talking flight for vacations or wanting to see their family like Cathy Toliver who is going to family reunion in Atlanta. “I am so excited to see my family, and my grandkids having them see their family as well because they’ve never seen these and you know we’re just excited,” says Toliver as she gets her grandchildren ready for their first flight.

Other says they are fine with traveling during the pandemic because of the widespread vaccine distribution. “I feel safe traveling because the vast majority of the people I know I have gotten vaccinated, and they are pushing everyone to get vaccinated and a lot of people are taking the safety precautions too,” says Hailey Johnson who is flying to Tampa Bay to spend time with her friends and family at a music festival.

As more folks feel comfortable getting back out there, more airlines are offering flights. BTR says they have 84% of flights back, but they are pretty sure that will increase in the pandemic continues on the same track. Masks are still required inside the airport and also while traveling on the plane.

