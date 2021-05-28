36-year-old dies after crash on Oak Villa Boulevard
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to a spokesperson with the Baton Rouge Police Department, detectives are investigating after a fatal traffic crash May 28.
The crash happened in the 1500 block of Oak Villa Blvd. around 2:30 a.m., according to authorities.
Police say Alex Scott, 36, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado when he crashed into a tree.
This is an ongoing investigation.
