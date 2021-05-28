Ask the Expert
36-year-old dies after crash on Oak Villa Boulevard

By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - According to a spokesperson with the Baton Rouge Police Department, detectives are investigating after a fatal traffic crash May 28.

The crash happened in the 1500 block of Oak Villa Blvd. around 2:30 a.m., according to authorities.

Police say Alex Scott, 36, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado when he crashed into a tree.

This is an ongoing investigation.

