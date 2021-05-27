Ask the Expert
Volunteer group set to help EBR flood victims gut homes

High water in Baton Rouge due to heavy rains on May 17, 2021
High water in Baton Rouge due to heavy rains on May 17, 2021(Matthew Morgan)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced Thursday, May 27, that the EBR city-parish government is partnering with Team Rubicon, a veteran-based volunteer organization, to help flood victims with gutting homes and moving debris to the curb.

“Many of our residents in East Baton Rouge Parish need assistance on their road to recovery,” said Broome. “The volunteers from Team Rubicon are important partners in helping our community recover from last week’s flood.”

“The recent storms in the Gulf Coast dropped devastating amounts of rain across Louisiana, leaving many communities severely flooded, especially Baton Rouge,” said Adam Garner, Team Rubicon’s incident commander for this operation. “Our teams of committed volunteers are ready to put their disaster response skills to work helping Baton Rouge communities to stabilize, recover, and get on their feet.”

Those in need of assistance can call the flooded home hotline at 844-965-1386. The hotline will be open until June 4.

