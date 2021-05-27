Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Toddler killed, 3 others hurt in hit-and-run crash

Louisiana State Police says a man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Jefferson Parish...
Louisiana State Police says a man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Jefferson Parish Saturday night.
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBURG, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating after a hit-and-run crash in St. Helena Parish left a toddler dead and three other people hurt Wednesday night.

According to authorities, troopers responded to a crash with multiple injuries on LA Hwy 1045 near LA Hwy 43 in St. Helena Parish on May 26, just before 10:00 p.m.

A two-year-old child died in the crash, officials have confirmed.

That child has been identified as Jhavia Porter, 2, of Greensburg, La.

The initial investigation led troopers to determine that the crash happened as a driver and three children got out of their car, after being involved in a previous crash.

Police say after the crash, the driver and children exited their car and walked onto the road.

A vehicle described as a dark colored van was traveling eastbound on LA 1045 when it hit all four pedestrians in the road.

Officials report after the crash, the vehicle fled the scene and continued traveling eastbound on LA 1045.

This crash remains under investigation.

If you have information related to the accident or can help identify the vehicle involved, contact Louisiana State Police Troop L at (985) 893-6250.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A still picture from body camera video from BRPD shows a strip search in broad daylight.
Body camera video shows BRPD officer strip search teen during traffic stop
One shot on Siegen Lane
Search continues for suspects in IHOP shooting
BRFD: Woman faces arson charge for setting fire at Baton Rouge General - Mid City
Deadly fire in Maurepas, Louisiana.
Woman dies in Livingston Parish house fire
(FILE)
Mask mandate lifted for students in Louisiana classrooms

Latest News

LSU Interim President Dr. Tom Galligan says the transition back to campus life will be a...
LSU keeps mask requirement, Galligan says
Bill proposing to break up BREC delayed by one year.
Bill proposing to break up BREC put on hold
9News Now: Thursday, May 27
9News Now: Thursday, May 27
A cyclist was killed after a fatal crash on Oak Villa Blvd., Thursday, May 27.
Cyclist killed in early morning crash with car