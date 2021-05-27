Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Suspect in custody after 3 officers shot in suburban Dallas

Three police officers were injured in a shooting while responding to a call about a suicidal...
Three police officers were injured in a shooting while responding to a call about a suicidal person in suburban Dallas.(Source: KTVT via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOWER MOUND, Texas (AP) — A suspect has been taken into custody in a Dallas suburb after an hourslong standoff during which three police officers were shot and wounded.

Authorities say the officers are expected to recover after they were shot at a home in Flower Mound, about 25 miles northwest of Dallas.

Police say the man was taken into custody early Thursday morning.

The officers had been responding to a call Wednesday night about a suicidal person at the home.

Police say gunfire erupted from inside, striking three officers.

One was treated at the scene and the two other officers were treated and released from the hospital.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A still picture from body camera video from BRPD shows a strip search in broad daylight.
THE INVESTIGATORS: Body camera video shows BRPD officer strip search teen during traffic stop
One shot on Siegen Lane
Officials identify IHOP employee killed outside of restaurant on Siegen Lane; search still on for suspects
BRFD: Woman faces arson charge for setting fire at Baton Rouge General - Mid City
Deadly fire in Maurepas, Louisiana.
Woman dies in Livingston Parish house fire
(FILE)
Mask mandate lifted for students in Louisiana classrooms

Latest News

In this April 20, 2021, file photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., talks after...
GOP set to block Jan. 6 panel, stoking Senate filibuster fight
In this Dec. 28, 2009 photo provided by Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Stephanie Davis, she holds a...
Deep-rooted racism, discrimination permeate US military, service members say
A cyclist was killed after a fatal crash on Oak Villa Blvd., Thursday, May 27.
One person killed in crash on Oak Villa Boulevard, BRPD confirms
In a photo provided by Russ Boxer, Kevin Clark plays drums as Jess Bess & The Intentions...
`School of Rock’ actor Kevin Clark killed in bike accident