Stopped train blocks roads after broken railroad crossing arm damages train engine

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department reported a stopped train is blocking Monterrey Boulevard and Oak Villa Boulevard at Choctaw Drive.

Officers said a cement truck broke the railroad crossing arm meant to stop traffic at the tracks and the broken arm damaged the engine of the passing train.

It is not yet known how long the train will be stopped.

