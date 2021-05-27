SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Dunham Tigers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp continues rolling on in week two of the tour previewing high school football programs with a visit with head coach Neil Weiner and the Dunham Tigers.

The Tigers recently had just three practices, with only one of those outdoors, before taking on traditional power Kentwood in the spring game.

But despite not having a ton of preparation, the Tigers faired pretty well. Coach Weiner must replace three key offensive linemen from last year’s squad but there are 12 seniors and a total of 60 players on the Dunham roster heading into 2021.

One of those seniors is No. 45 Matthew Weiner, a hard-nosed linebacker and wide receiver. Weiner made a pair of touchdown grabs from senior quarterback Hayden Hand, who’s entering his second year as the starting QB.

And now, Weiner also geared up for his last year of his dad also being his head coach.

“I really don’t think about it that much,” said Matthew Weiner. “I know he loves me. And no matter what I do, he’s still going to love me as a dad. But as a coach, you just want to do well. Because that’s what you’re supposed to do, regardless if he’s my dad or not.”

“It’s been a blast; it’s been a blast,” Coach Weiner added. “It’s gonna be bittersweet this year, knowing this will be the last year I coach Matthew. he does a great job. I know a lot of times I probably get on to him and react to him differently than other players in a negative way that he probably doesn’t deserve.”

Senior Kalante Wilson wasn’t quite ready to play in Dunham’s spring game but figures to be 100% when the season kicks off. Wilson started his 8th grade year as a linebacker, before transitioning to the starting running back midway through his freshman season.

The 5-foot-7, 185-pound tank has proven to be a dynamic offensive weapon and a guy who’s hard to get on the ground. But last year, just six quarters into the season, Wilson broke his leg and was sidelined from action since.

“I feel like I can do it all,” said Wilson. “I feel like I’m a physical runner. Speed, quickness, and I just try to bring that to my game. Most of my years, I gained 10-15 pounds between my sophomore and junior year. So, I just try to keep my speed up and stay physical and fast.”

“Once we put Kalante back there, he’s off to the races,” added senior safety Lawrence Watts. “So, that’s good to have. A lot of young guys showing out in the spring game. Hitting hard, all that.”

