Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Speaker of the House formally removes Rep. Garofalo as chairman of House Education Committee

Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales | Photo Source: Madeline Meyer / LSU Manship...
Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales | Photo Source: Madeline Meyer / LSU Manship School News Service(Madeline Meyer / LSU Manship School News Service)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, has formally removed Rep. Ray Garofalo, R-Chalmette, as chairman of the House Education Committee.

Schexnayder issued the following statement on Wednesday, May 26:

“As elected members of the legislature, it is our duty to continually prioritize the needs of our state over and above the needs or desires of any one individual. With this in mind and with careful consideration, I have decided to remove Representative Ray Garofalo as the Chairman of the Louisiana House Education Committee. Representative Mark Wright, Vice Chairman of the Committee, will temporarily serve as chair for the remainder of this session. This decision comes after Representative Garofalo’s refusal to mitigate the ongoing situation.

We are on the verge of passing monumental legislation to benefit the hard-working families of this state, such as fundamental reforms to our complex tax code, infrastructure, healthcare, and education.

With very little time left in this legislative session, it is vital for the House, as a body, to do its job and stay focused on the goal at hand - to deliver for the people of the state.”

A bill by Garafalo to prohibit the teaching of ‘divisive concepts,’ also known as ‘critical race theory,’ sparked controversy.

RELATED STORIES:

Garofalo called it an ‘equality bill,’ to level the playing field among students of all backgrounds.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One shot on Siegen Lane
Officials identify IHOP employee killed outside of restaurant on Siegen Lane; search still on for suspects
A still picture from body camera video from BRPD shows a strip search in broad daylight.
THE INVESTIGATORS: Body camera video shows BRPD officer strip search teen during traffic stop
(FILE)
Mask mandate lifted for students in Louisiana classrooms
Baton Rouge Police Department
Detectives investigate shooting death of female on Kaufman Street
Gov. John Bel Edwards holds news conference on Louisiana's response to COVID-19 at the...
Gov. Edwards to discuss next steps in COVID fight, as latest public health emergency order set to expire

Latest News

LSU women’s golfer earns WGCA First Team All-American.
LSU women’s golfer earns WGCA First Team All-American honors
People voting in Louisiana.
Bills, resolution about voting and elections advance through committees
A still picture from body camera video from BRPD shows a strip search in broad daylight.
THE INVESTIGATORS: Body camera video shows BRPD officer strip search teen during traffic stop
Termite season means more swarming around lights and possibly houses.
Heading into summer means swarming season for termites