One person killed in crash on Oak Villa Boulevard, BRPD confirms
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a deadly crash on the morning of May 27.
According to a spokesperson with the department, a cyclist was hit and killed by a vehicle on Oak Villa Boulevard near Crossway Ave.
The coroner has been called to the scene, officials confirmed.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
