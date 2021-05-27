Ask the Expert
One person killed in crash on Oak Villa Boulevard, BRPD confirms

A cyclist was killed after a fatal crash on Oak Villa Blvd., Thursday, May 27.
A cyclist was killed after a fatal crash on Oak Villa Blvd., Thursday, May 27.(Cali Hubbard)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:17 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a deadly crash on the morning of May 27.

According to a spokesperson with the department, a cyclist was hit and killed by a vehicle on Oak Villa Boulevard near Crossway Ave.

The coroner has been called to the scene, officials confirmed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

LSU hosts Florida St. in NCAA Super Regional
Flood debris removal begins today
