One person killed in crash on Oak Villa Boulevard, BRPD confirms

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a deadly crash on the morning of May 27.

According to a spokesperson with the department, a cyclist was hit and killed by a vehicle on Oak Villa Boulevard near Crossway Ave.

The coroner has been called to the scene, officials confirmed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.