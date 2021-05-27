OLOL asks for blood donations during critical shortage

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hospitals across the country are facing a critical blood shortage.

Our Lady of the Lake reached out Wednesday, May 26, saying recent flooding and multiple traumas over the past several days have nearly wiped out its supply.

The hospital desperately needs donations to make sure it has blood ready in the event of a bad car wreck or any other trauma.

It has been stated countless times that one donation can help save three lives.

You can set up an appointment at the LifeShare Blood Center on Essen Lane or Our Lady of the Lake Blood Center at three different locations.

LifeShare Blood Center: 383-7728

OLOL Blood Donor Center: 765-8843

OLOL Children’s Hospital Blood Donor Center: 374-6565, ext: 79557

OLOL Ascension Blood Donor Center: 743-2405

