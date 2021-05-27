La. ATC encourages getting vaccines with ‘Shot for a Shot’ campaign

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control (ATC) is partnering with the Louisiana Restaurant Association (LRA) to encourage people across the state to get vaccinated to protect themselves from COVID-19.

The “Shot for a Shot” program will partially reimburse restaurants and bars that offer a free drink to customers who show proof of completing the vaccination regimen within the previous seven days.

The program will last from June 1 through June 30.

