Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

La. ATC encourages getting vaccines with ‘Shot for a Shot’ campaign

People can receive a shot of alcohol after receiving their COVID-19 vaccine shot.
People can receive a shot of alcohol after receiving their COVID-19 vaccine shot.
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control (ATC) is partnering with the Louisiana Restaurant Association (LRA) to encourage people across the state to get vaccinated to protect themselves from COVID-19.

The “Shot for a Shot” program will partially reimburse restaurants and bars that offer a free drink to customers who show proof of completing the vaccination regimen within the previous seven days.

The program will last from June 1 through June 30.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A still picture from body camera video from BRPD shows a strip search in broad daylight.
Body camera video shows BRPD officer strip search teen during traffic stop
One shot on Siegen Lane
Search continues for suspects in IHOP shooting
BRFD: Woman faces arson charge for setting fire at Baton Rouge General - Mid City
A cyclist was killed after a fatal crash on Oak Villa Blvd., Thursday, May 27.
Cyclist killed in early morning crash with car
Deadly fire in Maurepas, Louisiana.
Woman dies in Livingston Parish house fire

Latest News

The winner of a full college scholarship was Joseph Costello, an eighth grader who lives near...
‘A whirlwind’: 1st Ohio vaccine lottery winners speak out
The winner of a full college scholarship was Joseph Costello, an eighth grader who lives near...
Ohio teen wins full ride for college in vaccine lottery
A Baton Rouge woman allegedly fraudulently received hundreds of thousands of dollars in...
Baton Rouge woman pleads not guilty in alleged scheme to falsely obtain unemployment benefits
FILE - A member of the wait staff delivers food to outdoor diners along the sidewalk at the...
First quarter GDP unchanged at robust 6.4% annual rate