Hammond woman charged with attempted murder after stabbing

By Jesse Brooks
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - A Hammond woman was arrested today due to her involvement in a physical altercation last night that turned into a stabbing, police say.

De’Monica Butler, 23, got into a physical fight and allegedly used a knife to stab the victim multiple times.

The victim was transported to North Oaks Medical Center where she was treated for serious injuries. She is expected to make a full recovery.

Police say that officials from North Oaks reported the crime after receiving the victim for care.

Today, detectives obtained and executed an arrest warrant for Butler and she was officially charged with attempted second-degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities say.

