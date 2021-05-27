FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warm and muggy Thursday; isolated showers possible this afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Little change is expected in our weather today, with fairly typical late-May conditions expected. Partly cloudy skies will prevail, with isolated showers and t-storms possible by this afternoon, with highs in the upper 80s.

The song remains the same into Friday, although rain chances may trend a touch higher, especially late in the day.

The potential increase in rain chances will be highly dependent on storms developing well to our north and whether they are able to hold together into our area before dissipating. For now, I’ve got Friday’s rain chances around 30%, with highs again topping out in the upper 80s.

Much better rain chances are expected on Saturday as a cold front moves in from the north.

Scattered to numerous showers and t-storms can be expected through the day as the front sags into the northern Gulf of Mexico. There’s been little run-to-run consistency in the model guidance with rain amounts, but it appears as though totals of 0.5″ to 1.5″ are possible, with locally higher amounts not out of the question.

Any rain should end Saturday evening, with drier and slightly cooler air settling in for a couple of days in the wake of the front.

Both Sunday and Memorial Day look to stay dry, with temperatures running slightly below normal. Humidity and rain chances will make a return for the remainder of next week.

