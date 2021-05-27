Ask the Expert
Fashion show highlights diversity, benefits Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank

Power of Women Fashion Show will be held at The Shaw Center on May 28, 2021 at 8:28 p.m.
Power of Women Fashion Show will be held at The Shaw Center on May 28, 2021 at 8:28 p.m.
By Autumn Payton
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge fashion stylist teamed up with local leaders and entrepreneurs to bring an event of diversity and inclusion to the Capital City on Friday, May 28.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

“It’s important for everyone to appreciate other ethnicities, as well as their perspectives and this event, is one way to accomplish that,” says stylist and show’s curator, Kristana Baisden.

The Power of Women Inaugural Fashion Show will be downtown Baton Rouge at The Shaw Center for The Arts on the River Terrace beginning at 8:28 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Baisden is a Baton Rouge native with a passion for style and a mission to celebrate the differences among women that shine a light on cultures, values, and creative talent.

“I want young people to be excited and inspired as they see prominent women in business as vendors as well as confident models on the runway,” said Baisden.

Baisden partnered with native and stylist Tronecia Lockhart Mims and Dutchis Martin of Dutchis Runway & Model Training to create unique looks seen throughout the show.

According to Baisden, the fashion show is a celebration of diversity among women presented through fashion, beauty, culture and talent that includes fine dining, live entertainment, runway modeling as well as opportunities to shop with a variety of vendors.

All proceeds collected from the fashion show will go directly to these families by distribution through churches, meal sites, soup kitchens, shelters, group homes, emergency services, counseling, etc.

Tickets can be purchased at The Power of Women Inaugural Fashion Show

