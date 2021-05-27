Ask the Expert
EBR, Ascension, Iberville parishes among areas for planned projects to reduce flood risk

Residents living in neighborhoods near Ward Creek saw flooding after heavy rains on Monday, May 17, 2021.
Residents living in neighborhoods near Ward Creek saw flooding after heavy rains on Monday, May 17, 2021.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Thursday, May 27, Louisiana is receiving $61.6 million in federal funding for 16 flood risk reduction projects.

East Baton Rouge, Ascension, and Iberville parishes are among the areas where some of the projects are planned. In addition, the state has directed money to buyout and elevation programs in flood-prone areas. Denham Springs is part of those plans.

“Last week, heavy rains once again inundated flood-weary communities throughout Louisiana, underscoring our state’s increasing flood risk and urgent need for better flood risk reduction. Today, I’m heartened to announce relief is on the way,” Gov. Edwards said. “Through the Louisiana Watershed Initiative, we are working to fight flooding on a large scale with immediate and long-term solutions. These projects move us in the right direction.”

Below is a list of the projects planned for the Capital area:

  • $8.5 million for Bayou Duplantier floodplain acquisition in East Baton Rouge Parish
  • $5.7 million for Ward Creek floodplain acquisition in East Baton Rouge Parish
  • $4.7 million for Cypress Bayou green infrastructure in East Baton Rouge Parish
  • $1.25 million for Bonadona-Cataldo subdivision drainage pump improvements in Ascension Parish
  • $659,500 for Maringouin drainage improvements in Iberville Parish

CLICK HERE for more on all projects.

