Couple visiting New Orleans robbed inside Marriott hotel room

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A couple in town for a convention says they woke up to find a burglar inside their Marriott hotel room over the weekend.

Leila and Andy Wieser say they’re scared and angry about what happened to them, calling it an experience they don’t ever want to repeat.

Leila Wieser remembers, “He was just inches away from my head when I was sleeping....that was just....creepy, hard to believe.” Leila and Andy Wieser say they won’t ever come back to New Orleans after a middle of the night break-in, left them shaken.

“You think you’re safe and secure in a locked room,” Leila Wieser said. They stayed at the Marriott Hotel on Canal Street while in town from Wisconsin for a convention. Leila Wieser says she heard a noise at around 5 Saturday morning inside the room and saw the light on in the bathroom, initially thinking it was her husband.

“I rolled over in bed and realized he was in bed and that’s when it startled me and hit him and said somebodys in our room,” Leila Wieser stated.

The couple yelled and the man took off. They don’t think he acted alone.

“There was one man in our room, we think there was another one at the door, holding the door open,” Leila Wieser said.

The thief stole cash from both of their wallets and jewelry.

Leila Wieser describes her rings saying, “There was a marquee cut ruby with diamonds down the side and then my little pinky ring that had a garnet which is my birthstone and two diamonds in it.”

The Wiesers immediately called hotel security and the NOPD showed up.

“Upon further investigation the hinges on the top were loose and there was a screw missing on the top hinge so the door didn’t shut very well so to get it to shut you either had to push it really hard or let it slam shut so we don’t think the door was actually latched,” Andy Wieser said.

They say they closed the U bar metal lock at the top of the door when they went to bed.

“Now we know that when you put that little latch across the top, you are not secure, you think you are but you are not, they can still get in,” Leila Wieser said.

The couple hoped the thief was caught on video but say the hotel told them, “We found out that there’s no cameras in the hotel hallways or elevators because we just assumed that they would have video footage of somebody leaving a room and we discovered they do not have cameras which was a surprise to us.”

We reached out to the Marriott and in an email response a spokesperson wrote that the safety and security of guests and associated is always a top priority. The hotel then referred us to police for more.

We reached out to the NOPD who tells us this is still an active investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact the police department.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.