BRPD searching for man wanted for battery

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police are searching for a man wanted for battery.

Brandon Carter, 19, is wanted for battery of a dating partner. He is 5′3″ and weighs 135 with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have information on the location of the above wanted fugitive contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP(7867), submit a tip anonymously, or download the free anonymous P3 Tips App. Remember you do not have to give your name to collect this or any Crime Stoppers Reward but you must call Crime Stoppers.

