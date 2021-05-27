Bill proposing to break up BREC put on hold

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A bill proposed by state Sen. Bodi White (R-Baton Rouge) that would break up BREC has been put on hold for one year.

White voluntarily deferred his bill on Thursday, May 27. The deferment came after White and BREC Superintendent Corey Wilson reached an agreement on Thursday.

This is a developing news story. WAFB’s Chris Rosato will have more on this story on 9News at 6.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.