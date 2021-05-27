Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Bill proposing to break up BREC put on hold

Bill proposing to break up BREC delayed by one year.
Bill proposing to break up BREC delayed by one year.(WAFB)
By Chris Rosato
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A bill proposed by state Sen. Bodi White (R-Baton Rouge) that would break up BREC has been put on hold for one year.

White voluntarily deferred his bill on Thursday, May 27. The deferment came after White and BREC Superintendent Corey Wilson reached an agreement on Thursday.

This is a developing news story. WAFB’s Chris Rosato will have more on this story on 9News at 6.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A still picture from body camera video from BRPD shows a strip search in broad daylight.
Body camera video shows BRPD officer strip search teen during traffic stop
One shot on Siegen Lane
Search continues for suspects in IHOP shooting
BRFD: Woman faces arson charge for setting fire at Baton Rouge General - Mid City
Deadly fire in Maurepas, Louisiana.
Woman dies in Livingston Parish house fire
(FILE)
Mask mandate lifted for students in Louisiana classrooms

Latest News

Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales | Photo Source: Madeline Meyer / LSU Manship...
Speaker of the House formally removes Rep. Garofalo as chairman of House Education Committee
People voting in Louisiana.
Bills, resolution about voting and elections advance through committees
Louisiana State Capitol
Bill to protect people against vaccine discrimination fails
Bill to protect people against vaccine discrimination fails
Bill to protect people against vaccine discrimination fails