Beth Torina doesn’t like naming starting pitcher in advance

LSU pitcher Shelbi Sunseri (27)
LSU pitcher Shelbi Sunseri (27)(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many eyes will be on the LSU Tiger softball team, which is two wins away from the College World Series in Oklahoma City.

The Tigers’ super regional series against Florida State starting Thursday, May 27, at Tiger Park.

While baseball teams typically announce their starting pitchers in advance, like LSU saying Landon Marceaux will throw Friday and then AJ Labas on Saturday, the softball Tigers hardly follow that lead.

Head coach Beth Torina is always coy on who she’ll send to the circle, basically waiting until the lineup card has to be submitted 30 minutes or so before the first pitch.

“I don’t understand why you would play that card, though,” said Torina. “Don’t tell them who is going to pitch, so they can’t set the machine on 92 and whatever spin rate. If you have all the numbers, they do, too. Trackman, they have spin rate, velocity. They can punch those numbers in and practice hitting a curve ball at 88. I don’t know why you do it.”

“Because I think it’s helpful for us,” added junior pitcher/utility player Shelbi Sunseri. “Because if we have so long ahead of time to prepare, that we can get in our heads and get in the way of what we’re supposed to do. So, I think that’s why coach doesn’t tell us ahead of time and tells us right before the game.”

The first pitch is scheduled for Thursday at 6 p.m.

