Ask the Expert
Ask the Attorney
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

84-year-old set to receive high school diploma

By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT GIBSON, Miss. (WAFB) - US Army veteran Jerry Moon, 84, will walk across the stage to get his high school diploma Friday, May 28.

He actually got his GED in Germany in 1958 but never got the signed copy of it.

When his wife passed away earlier this year, he vowed to do everything he could to earn his recognition.

He will walk at Port Gibson High’s graduation, which will be held at Alcorn State University in Lorman, Miss.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One shot on Siegen Lane
Officials identify IHOP employee killed outside of restaurant on Siegen Lane; search still on for suspects
A still picture from body camera video from BRPD shows a strip search in broad daylight.
THE INVESTIGATORS: Body camera video shows BRPD officer strip search teen during traffic stop
(FILE)
Mask mandate lifted for students in Louisiana classrooms
Baton Rouge Police Department
Detectives investigate shooting death of female on Kaufman Street
Gov. John Bel Edwards holds news conference on Louisiana's response to COVID-19 at the...
Gov. Edwards to discuss next steps in COVID fight, as latest public health emergency order set to expire

Latest News

Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales | Photo Source: Madeline Meyer / LSU Manship...
Speaker of the House formally removes Rep. Garofalo as chairman of House Education Committee
Jerry Moon, 84, will receive his high school diploma Friday, May 28.
84-year-old set to receive high school diploma
File photo of the Memorial Tower on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge, La.
Hundreds of LSU faculty members vote in favor of resolution requiring vaccine mandate for fall semester
Southern University alumnus' gift of $1M will expand school's entrepreneurship center
Southern University alumnus' gift of $1M will expand school's entrepreneurship center