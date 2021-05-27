16-year-old fatally shot on Sharp Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 16-year-old was fatally shot on Sharp Lane Monday, May 24, according to Baton Rouge police.

Baton Rouge Police Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred around 8 p.m. in the 500 block of Sharp Lane.

Joseph Antoine, 16, was shot while driving into an apartment complex.

Antoine was transported to a local hospital and later succumbed to his injuries sometime today.

Anyone with information on this shooting death is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867(STOP).

