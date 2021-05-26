YOUR MONEY: Save money while shopping Memorial Day sales

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -There are opportunities to save some money if you plan on taking advantage of the Memorial Day sales this weekend.

According to Retailmenot.com Shopping Expert Sara Skirboll, this upcoming weekend is one of the best times to buy a new mattress.

She explained this is something you want to take time to research before buying.

If possible, check it out in the store.

“Historically, we’ve seen deals upwards of 70 percent off at places like Wayfair,” said Skirboll. “Even Mattress Firm last year had an extra 11 percent off and 16 percent cash back. So really good deals on mattresses. Look around. There’s lots of options.”

If you’re shopping in store make sure to ask the sales representative about any specials or free delivery offers to save even more money.

It never hurts to ask.

The second category you can save on is anything related to outdoor entertaining.

Skirboll said as we look ahead to Summer the deals on grills and outdoor patio furniture are kicking off now.

“You’re going to be hard pressed to not find good deals at places like Bed, Bath and Beyond, Pier One, Dotcom and even Home Depot,” she said. “You’ll find up to 40 percent off on everything you need, like furniture. We talked about grills, grilling accessories and even outdoor games like Cornhole.”

The third and final shopping category you can save money on this weekend is small appliances.

Think small handheld appliances that can fit in a dorm room or a small apartment.

“With graduation season among us, it’s a great time to think about a new appliance as a gift. Small appliances that fit on your countertop like blenders, microwaves, toaster ovens, things like that. Air fryers, for example. You’re going to find deals at places like Lowe’s, Macy’s, also Home Depot, anywhere between 20 and 40 percent off,” said Skirboll.

As for what not to buy, Skirboll recommends avoiding swimwear, summer clothing, and electronics because better deals will come later this Summer.

