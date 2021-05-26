SHOWCASING LOUISIANA: Livingston Children’s Choir Chorale

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Ray Charles’ ode to his home state of Georgia is not the sound you would expect coming from the Live Oak Methodist Church choir room. But when all the voices of the Livingston Children’s Choir Chorale join in, no one is really complaining.

“It’s pretty,” said 10-year-old Analena Luneau. “And it’s cool how the notes go and all.”

With the help of Choir Director Barbara Walker, these girls bring the notes on the page to life. But they have more than Georgia on their minds. The Chorale has toured the world.

“We’ve toured Austria, and Italy, and Canada, and Mexico,” said Walker. “And many places in the United States.”

The girls are preparing for next year, when they will take their talent to one of the biggest stages of them all, Carnegie Hall.

“It’s mind-blowing,” said Doyle High freshman Taylor Blouin. “I’m still trying to wrap my mind around the fact that I get to go.”

It’s part of a Carnegie Hall education workshop that brings choirs from around the country to perform in-concert together in one of the world’s most prestigious concert halls. It takes more than a pretty voice and hard work to get there.

“Practice, practice, practice. And in our case, fundraise, fundraise, fundraise,” Walker added.

The trip, scheduled for spring of next year, will cost each of the choir members around $2,000. But Walker said there is no putting a price on the experience.

“Singing in Carnegie Hall is a bit like winning a state championship in football. It makes a difference in how you feel about yourself. It makes a difference in how you view your own success,” she explained.

The choir just hopes all this practice, practice, practice will leave listeners with a smile as big as their own.

“I hope they come in happy and leave happier,” said Blouin.

If you would like to help the Chorale reach its dream, you can donate through the Livingston Parish Children’s Choir’s website.

